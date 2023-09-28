KBI: Meade County man still missing 1 year later

Missing person, Richard Salisbury.
Missing person, Richard Salisbury.(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Meade County Sheriff’s Office and Gray County Sheriff’s Office have spent a year investigating the disappearance of Richard Salisbury.

The 56-year-old was last seen on Sept. 20, 2022, in rural Gray County, Kansas. Salisbury had been living in Plains, Kansas for three months at the time of his disappearance. He moved from the Austin, Texas area.

He is six feet one inch tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. Identifying features include a tattoo of a tomahawk and feathers on his left shoulder. He was last known to be wearing a gray shirt with red letters, a gray baseball cap, jeans and sunglasses.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Richard Salisbury, contact the KBI at 800-KS-CRIME, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 620-873-8765 or the Gray County Sheriff’s Office at 620-855-3916.

