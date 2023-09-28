Man convicted in 2020 rape, kidnapping receives life sentence

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man convicted in the May 2020 kidnapping and rape of a runaway in Wichita faces a life sentence.

On Thursday, a Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced 30-year-old Gerardo Aguero-Hernandez to life in prison without the eligibility of parole for 25 years, plus 184 months (a little more than 15 years). The rape conviction against Aguero-Hernandez comes with a Hard 25 sentence and convictions of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and battery total 184 months, the DA’s office explained.

In May 2020, Wichita police arrested Aguero-Hernandez, then 26, on charges of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery. Police said Aguero-Hernandez offered a ride to an underage girl along North Broadway who had run away from her foster home.

Instead of taking her to an agreed-upon location, police said Aguero-Hernandez drove her to another location and sexually assaulted and battered her. She escaped the vehicle and ran to contact someone who could call 911, police said.

During the trial, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Aguero-Hernandez not guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

