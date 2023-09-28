Sedgwick County Jail kitchen closed for renovations, meals continue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Current repairs of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Detention Facility kitchen come at a cost of $170,336.17.

The facilities kitchen is over 20 years old and plans are being made between SCSO and the Sedgwick County Facilities Management to renovate the entire kitchen. After being shut down last week for plumbing repairs the kitchen is anticipated to be closed for the next two weeks.

Inmates had been able to work in the kitchen to help pay court fines and learn marketable skills. SCSO says inmate labor saves taxpayers’ money by not using contract labor. The sherriff’s office says this comes at the cost of inmates damaging kitchen equipment. The detention facility serves 120,000 meals a month from the kitchen, feeding over 1,200 inmates three meals a day.

With the kitchen closed SCSO may have to use Styrofoam trays to serve meals. The jail said they typically avoid the use of Styrofoam due to the cost and possibility for inmates to clog the plumbing or save food increasing pest problems.

The SCSO will bid on the food contract next year with both inmate labor and without inmate labor to compare costs of kitchen repairs versus savings from inmate labor.

