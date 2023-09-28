Whole cantaloupes voluntarily recalled for possible health risk

According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16.
According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16.(Courtesy: USDA | Courtesy: USDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for thousands of cases of Kandy whole cantaloupes for potential salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The recalled cantaloupes include produce with the UPC number code 4050 and the lot codes of 797901, 797900 and 804918.

According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16, in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

Anyone with cantaloupes included in the recall should throw them away and contact Eagle Produce LLC for more information at 1-800-627-8674.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
McPherson first responded helped a first grader who was struck by an arrow on Tuesday celebrate...
First responders in McPherson help first-grader struck by arrow celebrate birthday
Two injured in shooting on East Harry, south of downtown Wichita
2 shot, critically injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

Latest News

A man said he got a nasty surprise from a man he thought was his friend.
Man who survived slit throat says he’s thankful to be alive
Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port...
Police say people have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe