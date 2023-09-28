Wichita man sentenced to life for killing teen in 2021

Mugshot for Tyler Kelly, convicted in a July 2021 deadly shooting
Mugshot for Tyler Kelly, convicted in a July 2021 deadly shooting(Heilman, Matthew | Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man convicted of first-degree murder in the July 2021 death of a 16-year-old boy received a life sentence Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court.

A judge sentenced 22-year-old Tyler Kelly to 25 years to life on the first-degree murder conviction, 43 months for aggravated burglary and 13 months for aggravated assault.

“He must serve 25 years plus 56 months before being considered for parole,” the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office explained.

Wichita police said a little before 10 p.m. on July 17, 2021, officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a home in the 2600 block of North Piatt. When they arrived on the scene, they found a teen who’d been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

