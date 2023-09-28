Wichita teen faces murder charge in January deadly shooting of 16-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita teen accused in the January shooting that killed 16-year-old Seaquori Smith heard charges against him Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court.

Police arrested Makyh Townes in January after they say, he was “recklessly manipulating a firearm,” leading to the single gunshot that fatally wounded Smith. Charges against Townes include second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened Jan. 13 at a home near Pawnee and Seneca. Police said Townes called 911 and responding officers found Smith with a wound to his upper body. The 16-year-old died at a nearby hospital. The complaint explaining the charges against Townes said the teen killed Smith “unintentionally but recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

