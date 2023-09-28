WPD therapy dog comforts children who witnessed violent incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police officers responded Wednesday to a violent incident where there were juvenile witnesses. Police said the children were overwhelmed and emotional about the event.

Officer Alli Larison responded to the scene with a law enforcement therapy dog, Stewie, who works with Larison every day. Larison and Stewie attended the Brevard County Paws and Stripes Therapy Program, a 40-hour course that prepares the K9 teams to complete the necessary requirements of becoming a nationally registered therapy dog team.

Stewie is also certified through the American Kennel Club. Stewie assists Larison on calls for service like this one, and he is also available to assist Larison with her work as a Crisis Negotiator.

