WPD therapy dog comforts children who witnessed violent incident

Officer Alli Larison and Stewie the WPD therapy dog.
Officer Alli Larison and Stewie the WPD therapy dog.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police officers responded Wednesday to a violent incident where there were juvenile witnesses. Police said the children were overwhelmed and emotional about the event.

Officer Alli Larison responded to the scene with a law enforcement therapy dog, Stewie, who works with Larison every day. Larison and Stewie attended the Brevard County Paws and Stripes Therapy Program, a 40-hour course that prepares the K9 teams to complete the necessary requirements of becoming a nationally registered therapy dog team.

Stewie is also certified through the American Kennel Club. Stewie assists Larison on calls for service like this one, and he is also available to assist Larison with her work as a Crisis Negotiator.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
McPherson first responded helped a first grader who was struck by an arrow on Tuesday celebrate...
First responders in McPherson help first-grader struck by arrow celebrate birthday
Derrick Curry, of Parsons, was served with a second-degree murder warrant while in jail in...
Man arrested for second-degree murder in SE Kansas

Latest News

Evergy
Deadline approaching for feedback on proposed Evergy rate increase
Evergy deadline approaching 1
Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Road reopens in Hutchinson following police response
12 News put the Scanmarker Air to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.
Does It Work? Scanmarker Air Wireless Digital HIghlighter