$1 million Powerball ticket sold in south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There may have been no jackpot winner, but one Kansan is a millionaire after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The Kansas Lottery said the winning ticket was sold in south-central Kansas, which includes the following counties: Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley.

The winning numbers in the September 27, 2023 Powerball drawing were 1 – 7 – 46 – 47 – 63 Powerball 7.

The winner has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, September 30 for an estimated $925 million, the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot and the 9th largest US Lottery jackpot of all time.

