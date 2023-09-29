Breezy and hot this weekend

Highs in the low to mid 90s
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that breezy and warm weather will continue through the weekend.

It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s. South winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening over far western Kansas. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Hot weather will continue on Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 90s. South winds will remain gusty both days. A few more isolated storms will be possible over western Kansas on Monday.

A cold front will begin to move into the state on Tuesday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms with activity continuing into Tuesday night. Behind the front, much cooler weather will arrive with highs likely falling into the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 66

Sun: High: 92 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 64 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy and windy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 59 Morning showers, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 76 Low: 50 Sunny.

