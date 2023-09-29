CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves steal $13K in jewelry from Wichita store

Carolyn Sayre's Fine Jewelry shared a security video of the thieves with other local jewelry stores, and it's worked to stop at least one other theft.
By KWCH Staff and Branden Stitt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Carolyn Sayre is warning other Wichita jewelers about two thieves who walked into her store and walked out with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Sayre, the owner of Carolyn Sayre’s Fine Jewelry, said the thieves walked in looking like a happy couple.

“I told them most of the stones in the center and my rings are cubic zirconia, I keep my diamonds in the back. She acted kinda disappointed and I didn’t catch it,” Sayre recalled.

She said the couple tried on two diamond rings worth $13,000, and then, they ran out the door. They drove away in a black Ford Fusion with a Steeler’s tag.

Sayre’s surveillance camera system captured the theft. She filed a police report, and then, she sent clips of the surveillance footage to other jewelers across the city, alerting them to be on the lookout for the couple - and it worked. When the couple went to another jewelry store, the only that was taken was their picture.

Sayre said thieves make it hard to keep small businesses going.

“We’re a very small business, but it’s a big hit. I can’t have this happen that’s why we’re gonna keep the doors locked from now on, I can’t have this happen again,” she said.

Sayre’s business is the latest to fall victim to the rise in retail theft. Last month, the Wichita Police Department said it has investigated more than 3,000 reports of shoplifting and that number keeps rising.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
Two injured in shooting on East Harry, south of downtown Wichita
Attempted robbery leads to double shooting at store near Harry and Topeka
McPherson first responded helped a first grader who was struck by an arrow on Tuesday celebrate...
First responders in McPherson help first-grader struck by arrow celebrate birthday
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground

Latest News

Wichita jewelry thieves
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves steal $13K in jewelry from Wichita store
Former Shocker great and Cheney head coach inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame
Former Shocker great and Cheney head coach inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame
Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in south-central Kansas
Wichita housing market
Kansas housing market forecast: Is it a good time to buy or sale?