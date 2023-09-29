CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves steal $13K in jewelry from Wichita store

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Carolyn Sayre is warning other Wichita jewelers about two thieves who walked into her store and walked out with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Sayre, the owner of Carolyn Sayre’s Fine Jewelry, said the thieves walked in looking like a happy couple.

“I told them most of the stones in the center and my rings are cubic zirconia, I keep my diamonds in the back. She acted kinda disappointed and I didn’t catch it,” Sayre recalled.

She said the couple tried on two diamond rings worth $13,000, and then, they ran out the door. They drove away in a black Ford Fusion with a Steeler’s tag.

Sayre’s surveillance camera system captured the theft. She filed a police report, and then, she sent clips of the surveillance footage to other jewelers across the city, alerting them to be on the lookout for the couple - and it worked. When the couple went to another jewelry store, the only that was taken was their picture.

Sayre said thieves make it hard to keep small businesses going.

“We’re a very small business, but it’s a big hit. I can’t have this happen that’s why we’re gonna keep the doors locked from now on, I can’t have this happen again,” she said.

Sayre’s business is the latest to fall victim to the rise in retail theft. Last month, the Wichita Police Department said it has investigated more than 3,000 reports of shoplifting and that number keeps rising.

