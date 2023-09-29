Evergy, KCC reach agreement on rate increase proposal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a rate-hike proposal well beyond what Kansas Corporation Commission staff deemed justified, Evergy on Friday announced an agreement with the public utility regulator that for many, calls for an increase at less than half the rate the company initially requested, but beyond the KCC recommendation.

The updated proposal calls for a rate increase of a about 4.05% for Evergy Kansas Central which includes Topeka, Pittsburg, Wichita, Hutchinson and other communities in the eastern third of the state. The company said this increases to about $4.64 per month for the average residential customer. This represents a net increase of $74 million.

For customers in the Kansas City Metro (Evergy Kansas Metro), the company said rates would decrease by about 4.75%, costing the average residential customer about $6.07 less per month, representing a net decrease of $32.9 million.

“This settlement is a very strong result for our customers,” said David Campbell, Evergy president and chief executive. “As a result of this settlement, average retail rates in Kansas will have increased just one percent, cumulatively, since 2017. And Evergy will recover investments made to improve the electric grid and build a cleaner, more reliable energy future for our Kansas customers, all while improving our record of regional rate competitiveness.”

Initially, Evegy requested a rate hike or more than 9.7% for Kansas Central and a jump of nearly 2% for the Kansas City metro. In response, KCC staff detailed a financial audit of Evergy’s income and expenses and determined that an increase of 1.66% was all the could be justified to provide service to Evergy Central customers and that a decrease of 7.32% was appropriate for rates in the Kansas City metro.

Through Friday, Sept. 29, the KCC accepted public comment regarding Evergy’s rate increase request.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com