Flamingo draws bird watchers to Chase County

A lone pink flaming drew bird watchers out to Chase County Lake on Thursday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s definitely a rare sight in Chase County. Bird watchers and those just looking for something unusual were out Thursday afternoon watching a flamingo that had landed at Chase County Lake.

“We have never seen a pink Flamingo, so we had to come out to see it for ourselves,” said Brandon Schlup.

Sandy Potenza and her husband were among those out viewing the warm-weather bird from afar. While no one knows where it may have come from, she believes it may have been displaced.

“They said Hurricane Idelia, on August 30th, misplaced a bunch of them. They’ve seen a few scattered along the east coast,” said Potenza. “Where they’ve been found. They have never said anything as far north or west as Kansas. It was like Philadelphia, Alabama,” said Sandy Potenza.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 News in Topeka that the locals have named the bird “Flint.” Visitors are reminded to watch for pedestrians, park where access is not restricted and most importantly, do not attempt to catch the flamingo.

