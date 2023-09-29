Kansas hoops transfer Arterio Morris kicked off team after arrest on rape charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas has dismissed a sophomore guard after he was accused of rape.

Arterio Morris, a transfer from Texas, was arrested on suspicion of rape just after 7 a.m. Friday at the Douglas County Jail.

“When we learned of allegations regarding Arterio Morris, he was suspended from the Kansas men’s basketball program,” head coach Bill Self stated. “We are now aware he has been arrested and charged, and he was dismissed from the program. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

The alleged rape took place on Aug. 26 at McCarthy Hall student housing apartment, the dorm for the men’s basketball team. According to the incident report, three additional members of the basketball team were witnesses.

He was suspended from the program earlier this month.

Morris had taken a plea deal in September to previous allegations of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in June 2022. He played his entire 2022-23 freshman season on Texas, averaging 11.8 minutes and 4.6 points per game.

He was released from the Douglas County Jail on a $75,000 surety bond.

On April 28, he announced his transfer to Kansas. The former McDonald’s All-American played when the team traveled to Puerto Rico for a series of exhibition games in August.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

