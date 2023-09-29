Marion police chief suspended more than month after raids

Marion County Record seizure
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six weeks after raids on the community’s newspaper, the newspaper owner’s home and the home of the town’s vice mayor, Marion’s police chief is suspended.

Marion’s city administrator confirmed Police Chief Gideon Cody’s suspension, effective Thursday for an undetermined amount of time.

The Marion County Record reported the city administrator announced the suspension Friday in an email “to select city council members.”

