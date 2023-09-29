Plains man killed in crash involving swather, train in Meade County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Plains, Kansas man died from his injuries in a Thursday-afternoon crash involving a swather and a train at U.S. 54 and L Road, U.S. Highway Meade County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said in the crash reported a little before 12:30 p.m., a swather was traveling east on L Road when it crossed tracks in the path of a train.

The KHP identified the man killed as 26-year-old Seth O. Beaver.

