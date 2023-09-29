Wichita mayor claims former sheriff was ‘catfishing’ him, skips crime commission forum

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Metro Crime Commission and candidate forum organizer are responding to recent claims by City of Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. The mayor said the reason he did not attend a forum held by the crime commission was that its organizer attempted to “catfish” him using a fake Facebook account.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Whipple said, “(T)he last time I spoke with the organizer, former Sheriff Mike Hill, he was attempting to catfish me using his Facebook account with a fake name and picture (see photos below). I declined to participate in a closed-door event organized by someone who would stoop to such unprofessional, and frankly, creepy campaign tactics.”

Former Sheriff Mike Hill, the 81-year-old former president and chairman for the Wichita Crime Commission, told FactFinder his old Facebook account had been hacked and someone was using it to message people on his friends list. He said he doesn’t know what “catfishing” means.

“I have no idea how a person catfishes an account, that’s above my paygrade. I don’t have the capabilities to do that. Campaign tactic? I don’t work for a campaign. The only thing a human being should have is their integrity and their honesty and I value those” said Hill. “I will not do anything to lessen my integrity and honesty. My honesty and credibility are the main things of my life, and I’m sure not going to taint it over something political.”

Whipple’s post was in response to mayoral candidate Lily Wu’s posting on her Facebook on Thursday stating “ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS. Thanks to the Wichita Metro Crime Commission for hosting a mayoral forum. Unfortunately, I was the only candidate who cared enough about the rising crime in our community to show up. But that’s okay. I’m not running against an opponent…I’m running for Wichita.”

Whipple responded.

“I’m running for re-election, but I’m also still serving as the Mayor of the largest city in Kansas at the same time. After Lily Wu declined to participate in a televised debate for KPTS, I made the decision that If I am going to miss work for a forum, it 1) needs to be open to the public, and 2) professionally run,” he said.

Wu responded to FactFinder and said she “respectfully declined the KPTS invitation due to having scheduled an unprecedented number of debates and forums.”

The Wichita Crime Commission responded saying the commission holds candidate forums prior to general elections on city and state positions and Hill is always the member to reach out to the candidates. The commission asked both Whipple and Wu to participate in a mayoral debate on September 28.

“Ms. Wu immediately accepted but no response was received from Mayor Whipple. Hill repeatedly attempted to contact Mayor Whipple but never had any response to any phone or email messages. The Crime Commission was disappointed that we received no response from Mayor Whipple, but as planned, held the Forum with Lily Wu on September 28,” said the commission.

The commission also said the claims Whipple made on Facebook about the former sheriff are “totally untrue and without merit.”

Whipple attended the same mayoral forum in his first run for mayor in 2019, according to the commission. It said he never reached out to anyone about his concerns for this year’s event.

