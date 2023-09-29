Wildfire weather concerns today

Fire danger is elevated for the next few days.
Fire danger is elevated for the next few days.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is going to be another windy day. In fact, winds will be stronger than Thursday making today more of a concern regarding fire danger. South winds between 20-30 mph will gust over 40 mph leading to any wildfire rapidly spreading out of control.

Get ready for another unseasonably hot day across Kansas with highs generally in the lower to middle 90s. A few records may be tied/broken, especially in central parts of the state. If we make it to 97 degrees in Wichita we will tie the record from 1998.

Winds will decrease a little this weekend, and temperatures will trend down a tad. However, highs in the lower 90s are 10-15 degrees above average, and south winds between 15-25 mph and gusty will keep the fire danger in play.

Looking ahead… forecast models are starting to lock into not one, but two cold fronts moving across Kansas next week. The first one arrives on Tuesday with showers/storms and cooler temperatures. The second cold front on Thursday or Friday could bring the coldest air of the fall season, so far to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 91. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 65. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 65. High: 86. Partly cloudy, breezy; evening/overnight storms.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 75. Mostly cloudy, cooler; morning showers.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 74. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

