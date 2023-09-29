WPD officers may get $5K bonus, city reopens contract

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New information shared exclusively with FactFinder indicates Wichita Police officers could receive a $5,000 bonus at the end of the year to help with the ongoing staffing shortages.

The City of Wichita and the WPD Union have recently reopened the current Wichita Police Department contract to address retention and recruiting concerns.

The city released a statement saying in part “specifics of the negotiations between the City and FOP can’t be discussed but we are progressing in good faith toward an agreement that will best serve the interests of residents, the City and the FOP.”

FactFinder revealed the WPD is currently down 105 positions causing longer officer response times to emergencies. A quarter of the force is also eligible for retirement.

WPD Police Chief Joe Sullivan has told FactFinder multiple times that staffing levels within the department need to be addressed immediately.

”We need more officers, but we need to pay the ones we have better. Better compensate them, provide them with better benefits,” said Sullivan.

WPD Union members tell FactFinder they voted on the $5,000 bonus and were also asked questions regarding their employment with WPD. One question asked if they’ve considered leaving the department for another job. More than 70% of officers said yes.

FactFinder first broke down the numbers for WPD salaries and compared them to other regional departments. The union said this is what City Manager Bob Layton uses to agree upon salaries for the police department. Right now, other departments make more than WPD officers starting out and continue to make more into their third year. Some of the differences equate to more than $10,000.

Right now, the $5,000 end-of-year bonus is not concrete. It still must be approved by the city and police union.

FactFinder asked the police union and its president David Inkelaar to comment on the potential bonus, but the union said it could not discuss negotiations or contracts.

