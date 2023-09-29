WPD, Range 54 giving away 1,000 gun safes this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unsecured firearms are being stolen from vehicles. It’s a problem across the United States, including right here in Wichita.

This growing issue is why the Wichita Police Department and Range 54 are giving away hundreds of portable gun safes this weekend.

The police department says there have been 612 reports of stolen firearms in Wichita this year, and over 300 of those were stolen out of vehicles.

The safes that WPD and Range 54 are giving away this Saturday are built specifically to keep your firearms inside your car and out of the hands of thieves.

The Wichita Police Department is partnering with Range 54 to giveaway gun safes this weekend.

WPD says your guns should not be stored in your car, but if they are, the first line of defense is to make sure your vehicle is locked.

They also urge you not to leave any valuables in sight so as not to entice a thief to break into your car.

Ken Grommet, the owner of Range 54 explains the processes you can take to protect your firearm.

“Locking the vehicle helps. Now, what we’re going to do is take a safe that cables to the seat base and put whatever it is in there, and lock that safe. It just slows down that criminal. They’re not going to have the tools on them to cut a braided cable, or a pry bar to pry that thing open. They’re not going to have the time to do it,” said Grommet.

The giveaway event takes place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at Range 54, 5725 E. Kellogg Drive, in Wichita.

There will be over 1,000 safes on hand in order to make sure that everyone who wants one, can get one.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com