Breezy and hot again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that breezy and hot weather will continue for the next few days.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening and early tonight for areas near the Kansas/Colorado border. The risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

It will be a mild start to the day on Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph statewide.

It will remain breezy and hot on Monday with highs in the 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will develop over western Kansas during the evening with activity possibly continuing into the night.

The chance of storms will continue on Tuesday with activity possibly lingering in the morning over western Kansas before more storms develop by the late afternoon and evening.

These storms will move through central and eastern Kansas late Tuesday evening and into the night. A few strong storms will be possible, but the overall threat of severe weather appears low at this time.

A few storms may linger early Wednesday over portions of south central and southeast Kansas. Otherwise, the focus will turn to much cooler temperatures with highs returning to the 70s on Wednesday and continuing through next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 67

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 93

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 64

Mon: High: 92 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 68 Mostly cloudy and windy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 60 A few morning storms, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 53 Sunny.

Fri: High: 78 Low: 53 Sunny.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 48 Sunny.

