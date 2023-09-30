Future of ‘deer baiting’ uncertain for Kansas hunters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas deer hunters could face a new rule that would ban deer baiting on private land. As its name indicates, a definition for “deer baiting.” The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) defines baiting as “the act of placing food or nutrient substances to manipulate the behavior of wildlife species.” KDWP is exploring the the practice, saying that baiting deer may lead to the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Lodge owners and hunting outfitters across Kansas say a ban would hurt their business and could cut down on the number of hunters coming into the state. People can bait wildlife with buckets of corn or by using feeders that can be set to release a specific amount of corn at a specific time each day. KDWP started looking into the practice this summer due to concerns surrounding the spread of disease among deer populations.

To explore baiting, KDWP has held discussions with wildlife experts and is hosting public meetings to speak with the hunting community. Currently in Kansas, it’s illegal to bait on public lands or lands enrolled in the Walk-In Hunting Access Program. But some are worried the practice might next be banned on private lands.

Steve Westfahl with Irish Creek Outfitters, near Haven, said he uses his feeders as a management tool and sets them up with cameras to advertise the kind of deer he has on his property.

“We use it as a management tool to be able to tell people, ‘There’s a big buck here and we want you to come and hunt it,’ and they’re willing to come pay to do that. And the landowner gets a benefit from it because when I lease the land from them, they get paid a better rice if we get more deer.”

Westfahl said losing the ability to show off the deer in his area would hurt his business. KDWP said there are no current plans to change its policy on baiting private land but it will continue to explore issues around the practice.

KDWP will continue to host public meetings about wildlife baiting throughout the year. The department hasn’t yet released dates and times for those meetings.

