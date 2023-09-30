Garden City man killed in Finney County crash on Highway 50

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 39-year-old Garden City man died from his injuries in a Thursday morning, single-vehicle crash on Highway 50, near Aerodrome Road, in Finney County.

In the crash reported about 7:15 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Victor Espino-Gallardo, was traveling east on Highway 50 when the truck left to roadway, crossed the median, rolled and came to a stop in the north ditch.

In its crash log, the KHP said Espino-Gallardo died at the scene.

