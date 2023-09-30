Last stretch of 90s until next Summer

Highs in the 90s through Monday, then back to Fall weather through the end of the week
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures this weekend will remain well above normal for late September and early October. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s each afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible later this evening across far western Kansas, however dry and windy conditions will plague the rest of the state. South wind gusts between 30-40 mph are possible. Gusty southerly winds will continue overnight into Sunday with some gusts as high as 40-45 mph across western Kansas Sunday afternoon. The fire danger remains, high for western Kansas but not extreme.

Warm weather will continue on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front and our next weather system due to arrive on Tuesday and push through Kansas by Wednesday morning. As this system moves through there will be increasing chances of moisture, mainly showers and scattered thunderstorms. Severe weather chances remain low, however a few strong storms are possible.

Behind the front, back to fall weather with highs near normal in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Another cold front arrives by next weekend taking temperatures down another notch or two.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 15-25′ gusty. Low: 67

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot for October. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 66

Mon: High: 90 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 68 Mostly cloudy and windy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 59 Morning showers, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 76 Low: 50 Sunny.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 49 Sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

