Local programs brace for potential long-term impact as shutdown deadline looms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the looming deadline for federal lawmakers, many are watching. If a deal leads to an extended shutdown, it could mean uncertainty for a number of government programs that ensure people have food. But at least short-term, those programs won’t see an impact.

If the government goes dark, the first impact will be felt by government workers, military members and civilian contractors, being furloughed or working without pay until federal funding is resolved. Having been through previous shutdowns, the Kansas Food Bank is taking a few extra steps to prepare.

“With extra food to help our neighbors in need. Lots of folks, not only people who would be affected by this, lots of folks live paycheck to paycheck,” said Kansas Food Bank President and CEO Brian Walker. “If they miss one paycheck, through no fault of their own, all of a sudden, it becomes an issue if they have a medical bill or care expense.”

In the short-term, federal nutrition programs, SNAP and WIC, won’t be impacted in Kansas. In the state, more than 47,000 mothers, infants and children participate in WIC.

“Our WIC services at (the) Sedgwick County Health Department will not change. Anybody that has appointments or someone that wants to make an appointment that is new to WIC, we will provide all the services that we have always provided,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

Federal funding also supports Meals on Wheels, but senior services of Wichita, which runs the program for more than 800 seniors, says a shutdown isn’t expected to create immediate challenges.

“We get funding from a lot of different sources, the federal dollars is probably our smallest pot,” said Senior Services of Wichita Executive Director Laurel Alkire. “We do count on it but I think we’ll be okay.”

If a shutdown drags on past October, November, that’s when things begin to get murky.

“What happens after that has been kind of up in the air. We haven’t been able to get a straight answer,” Walker said.

