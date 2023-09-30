McConnell AFB discusses impact of looming shutdown on military, civilian workers

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At the local level, a federal government shutdown would have a major impact on those who report to McConnell Air Force Base. Friday, a day before the deadline to pass a spending bill, 12 News looked into what military and civilian workers can expect Monday.

A spokesman for McConnell Air Force Base said, this week, they’ve been providing shutdown information to airmen and their families and to civilian employees, reminding them of the support that’s available.

Come 12:01 a.m. Sunday, if the government shuts down, 335 civilian employees at McConnell will be furloughed. But come Monday, those employees will still have to report to work to get their official notice from supervision. More than 2,800 active-duty will still have to work, but will go without a paycheck.

At the VA, veteran healthcare will not be impacted. VA medical centers, outpatient clinics and vet centers will be open. VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education and housing benefits.

McConnell Air Force Base said any military personnel that find themselves in financial trouble can reach out to a supervisor for information on financial aid organizations.

You can see employment numbers from McConnell Air Force Base and take a look at economic-impact estimates here below.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Two injured in shooting on East Harry, south of downtown Wichita
Attempted robbery leads to double shooting at store near Harry and Topeka
Wichita jewelry thieves
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves steal $13K in jewelry from Wichita store
Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in south-central Kansas
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Aerial view of Andover schools
Andover parents standing with teachers yet to reach contract agreement with district

Latest News

Wildlife feeder on private land in Kansas
Future of ‘deer baiting’ uncertain for Kansas hunters
WIC program in Sedgwick County
Local programs brace for potential long-term impact as shutdown deadline looms
police lights
Garden City man killed in Finney County crash on Highway 50
Sunrise Christian Academy
Sunrise Christian Academy celebrates 40 years