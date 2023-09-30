McConnell AFB discusses impact of looming shutdown on military, civilian workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At the local level, a federal government shutdown would have a major impact on those who report to McConnell Air Force Base. Friday, a day before the deadline to pass a spending bill, 12 News looked into what military and civilian workers can expect Monday.

A spokesman for McConnell Air Force Base said, this week, they’ve been providing shutdown information to airmen and their families and to civilian employees, reminding them of the support that’s available.

Come 12:01 a.m. Sunday, if the government shuts down, 335 civilian employees at McConnell will be furloughed. But come Monday, those employees will still have to report to work to get their official notice from supervision. More than 2,800 active-duty will still have to work, but will go without a paycheck.

At the VA, veteran healthcare will not be impacted. VA medical centers, outpatient clinics and vet centers will be open. VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education and housing benefits.

McConnell Air Force Base said any military personnel that find themselves in financial trouble can reach out to a supervisor for information on financial aid organizations.

You can see employment numbers from McConnell Air Force Base and take a look at economic-impact estimates here below.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com