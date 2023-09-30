Pedestrian in critical condition following hit and run

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person is in critical condition in a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit and run.

Officials said the call came in just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning at 44th street South and 4500 S. Broadway.

“Yeah this is a hit and run accident and we’re still investigating. Trying to develop leads for the suspect and all that,” said the Wichita Police Department.

WPD said they believe the vehicle involved is a dark colored SUV. The victim is said to be a male in his forties.

