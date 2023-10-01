2 dead after Garden City house fire

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Fire Department confirmed two people are dead and three others were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire early Sunday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., first responders were called to the 600 block of N. 9th St. for a structure fire with people possibly trapped inside. When firefighters got on-scene, heavy fire was coming from a multi-story home.

Three people were in the front yard who told firefighters there were additional people still inside.

Firefighters located the two others and began life-saving measures. They were later pronounced dead.

Garden City Fire said the fire was under control at 3:22 a.m. One firefighter was also treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Garden City Fire Department and the Garden City Police Department are conducting a joint investigation, which is standard procedure for victims of a structure fire. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office was notified of the fire and has been requested to assist with the investigation.

