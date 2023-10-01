Hot Monday, then storms return

Storm chances increase early this week
3 day weather trend for Kansas.
3 day weather trend for Kansas.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Oct. 1, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that breezy and warm weather will continue for a couple more days before rain chances increase this week.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the lower 60s. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s over western Kansas to the lower 90s over eastern Kansas. South winds will be gusty statewide.

Scattered thunderstorms will move out of Colorado and into western Kansas during the evening with activity continuing overnight. The overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

A cold front will move into the state on Tuesday, bringing another chance of thunderstorms. Activity during the late afternoon and evening could be severe with a threat of hail and gusty winds over western and central Kansas.

Storms will continue to move east over eastern Kansas Tuesday night before activity moves into Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Behind the front, it will be the start of several days of much cooler weather with highs remaining in the 70s from Wednesday through next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 67

Tue: High: 88 Partly cloudy and windy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 55 Sunny.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 50 Sunny.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 43 Sunny.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 49 Sunny.

