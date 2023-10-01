KHP looking for truck after deadly hit-and-run crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is looking for white Chevy or GMC pickup truck that left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash.

KHP said Friday night, a bicyclist was hit by the vehicle near 17th and Mohawk road in McPherson County.

A witness described the vehicle as a white Chevy or GMC pickup truck, last seen driving on 17th before turning west on Northview near the city of McPherson.

Troopers found a sticker on-scene, linking the vehicle to a 2004-2012 GMC Canyon or Chevy Colorado. KHP said the truck is likely to have damage on the front right side and possibly may be missing a right turn signal bulb.

KHP is asking for the community’s help in finding the driver and the vehicle. It said it believes the driver is local

If you have any information, witnessed the incident, or have seen a vehicle matching this description, please contact the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch at 785-827-4437 or the local authorities.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kansas Highway Patrol confirms one person has died following a hit and run in McPherson County.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on 17th Avenue at Mohawk Road.

According to KHP, the vehicle was headed south on 17th Avenue when it stuck the pedestrian, then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Pedro Amezcua-Cabrera, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved in the hit and run is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

