Pedestrian dies in McPherson County hit and run

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol confirms one person has died following a hit and run in McPherson County.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on 17th Avenue at Mohawk Road.

According to KHP, the vehicle was headed south on 17th Avenue when it stuck the pedestrian, then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Pedro Amezcua-Cabrera, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved in the hit and run is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

