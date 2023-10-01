Warm and windy through Tuesday

“Summer-like” weather will turn more “Fall-like” by mid-week.
Heat and gusty winds continue
Heat and gusty winds continue(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Record highs in Goodland and Hill City yesterday, with more heat expected today and Monday.

“At least there’s a breeze...”, but south winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph doesn’t describe the word “breeze”. Highest wind gusts today and Monday will be across northwest Kansas during the afternoon. Expect southerly gusts of 25-30 mph for the rest of the state. Temperatures will range from the mid 80s across western Kansas to the low 90s for central and eastern sections of the state.

An upper-level disturbance and cold front will slowly march eastward across Kansas Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will bring the best chance of moisture (showers and storms) since mid-September. A few storms will be strong, but widespread severe weather is unlikely. If we are lucky; most areas of Kansas picking up about 0.25″ of rain, with some areas seeing 0.50-1.00″ through Wednesday.

Once the front moves through expect more seasonable weather- highs in the 60s and 70s through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 93

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, still breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 68

Tue: High: 85 Mostly cloudy and windy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 62 A few morning storms, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 53 Sunny.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 50 Sunny.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 46 Sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 48 Sunny.

