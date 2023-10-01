Wichita State Students React to Student Loan Payments Resuming

By Cale Chapman
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students on Wichita State University’s campus are worried about their student loan payments with the payment pause ending this weekend.

Davion White says keeping track of payments on top of classes and other activities is a challenge.

“It’s pretty hard, I like try to write everything down that I need to do just like a day or a month in advance, try to figure it out,” said Wichita State Student Davion White. “I really just got to take it one step at a time.”

Jelynn Spradlin says paying off her loan has forced her to make some changes.

“I had to get a better job just because if I was paying my loans and obviously being here, I wouldn’t be able to make it,” said Wichita State Student Jelynn Spradlin.

Spradlin says once interest started accruing, her payments became more than she could handle.

“Interest on it is around 18K, which is almost a whole other year of schooling, which is just insane,” said Spradlin. “I’ve been keeping track; I get about five dollars of interest a day which is quite a bit once you watch it grow through the month.”

This on top of other expenses she already has to worry about.

“If I have to make rent, car insurance, or what if I need a book for class here and there, you know, groceries for the week,” said Spradlin. “Once you calculate it all, it just doesn’t add up.”

