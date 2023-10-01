Woman dies in Reno County semi crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol confirms one woman is dead following a semi crash in Reno County.

According to KHP, the crash happened on K-96 at Worthington Road, 3 miles West of Mt Hope, KS just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Staci Eikleberry, was at a stop sign on Worthington road. When turning onto the highway, the vehicle was struck by a semi driving east on K-96.

Eikleberry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi is said to have no injuries.

