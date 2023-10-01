Woman dies in Reno County semi crash
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol confirms one woman is dead following a semi crash in Reno County.
According to KHP, the crash happened on K-96 at Worthington Road, 3 miles West of Mt Hope, KS just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
The victim, identified as 47-year-old Staci Eikleberry, was at a stop sign on Worthington road. When turning onto the highway, the vehicle was struck by a semi driving east on K-96.
Eikleberry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi is said to have no injuries.
