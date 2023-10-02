1 shot, critically injured in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A shooting reported from the area near Central and Market, in downtown Wichita left one person with critical injuries. The call prompted a strong police and emergency response.

Sedgwick County 911 fielded the first emergency call to report the shooting at about 3:17 p.m. Near the scene, 12 News observed several police vehicles throughout the area and crime-scene tape blocking off a perimeter stretched across the intersection of 3rd and Broadway.

As the heavy police response continues, those who can should avoid an area between Central and 3rd and approximately from Market to Broadway.

