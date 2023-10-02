3 injured in rollover crash involving WPD cruiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is seriously injured and two others have minor injuries after a crash involving a Wichita Police officer.

The crash happened near Kellogg and Oliver around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more information.

