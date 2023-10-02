Drought Conditions Impact Fall Harvest

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Drought continues to make life difficult for farmers across the state. More than half of Kansas is still facing dry conditions.

“Corn for the most part was good, there was the early planted milo was good,” said Sumner County Farmer Tim Turek, “the early beans are pretty much a loss.”

Tim Turek says while some crops harvested this fall did well, a lack of timely rain hurt his wheat.

“It was dry, then we got a little rain, the wheat was reasonable,” said Turek, “then about the Fourth of July it started raining and the unharvested wheat, you know, the weeds came and started sprouting and we lost some of that.”

Turek sells seed wheat and says the supply this year is very low.

“I’ve been doing it a long time, and this is probably the shortest supply of seed wheat I have come across, I mean we’ve been sold out now and everybody I know is sold out,” said Turek. “Been kind of a struggle to gather enough seed to get it planted.”

With ongoing drought conditions if more moisture doesn’t come in soon Turek says winter wheat will suffer.

“If we get a couple weeks down the road and don’t have moisture then you’re probably going to start to drop yield off on wheat planted much beyond the 20th of October,” said Turek, “it may start losing yield.”

Like many other farmers, Turek is hopeful that moisture will come.

“Right now, we’re looking forward to rain about Tuesday or Wednesday and we’ll start feeling a little better,” said Turek.

Turek says any good, wet snowfall Kansas gets this winter will help catch up with moisture the state has lost.

