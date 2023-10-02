FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The man who allegedly planned to shoot illegal immigrants and Border Patrol agents before he escaped jail has been taken back into custody near Kansas City following a high-speed chase.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced on Sunday evening, Oct. 1, that Jonathan E.S. O’Dell - the escaped Phelps Co. Jail inmate - has been taken back into custody.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the FBI said it arrested O’Dell along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Ray Co. Sheriff’s Office.

O’Dell and Steven T. Scott broke out of jail just before 11:10 p.m., after they damaged the door to their cell and left the building. Scott turned himself in shortly after the jailbreak.

Inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell escaped from Phelps County Jail by comprising the structural integrity of the cell and exiting the building. (FBI)

Some Missouri residents were asked to keep their homes locked over the weekend after multiple sightings including one south of Rolla. The Rolla Police Department said he was seen in a stolen vehicle. Tips eventually led officials to spot O’Dell just west of Kansas City where a chase ensued.

The stolen vehicle was recovered at the time of O’Dell’s arrest.

Currently, the FBI said O’Dell faces federal charges related to an incident in which he planned to travel to Texas and shoot illegal immigrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. The indictment alleged he planned to murder officers and Border Patrol agents who attempted to stop him.

On Oct. 7, 2022, the Bureau said it executed a search warrant at O’Dell’s home and special agents were put in the line of fire as he shot at them multiple times. Agents did not return fire and backed out of the home. A perimeter was established and agents began to communicate with those inside the home.

FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County Jail by comprising the structural integrity of the cell and exiting the building. (FBI)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.