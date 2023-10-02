‘Magic of Lights’ brightens up Kansas International Dragway this holiday season

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - A holiday attraction is coming to the Kansas International Dragway this holiday season.

Magic of Lights will make its Wichita debut featuring dozens of festive drive-through light displays. Check out the “12 Days of Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” and even a “Christmas Barbie” display from the comfort of your own car.

The “Magic of Lights” will shine daily from November 17 to December 31, 5-10 p.m., at the Kansas International Dragway in Maize.

Tickets are on sale now for $17 per carload. You can purchase yours here.

