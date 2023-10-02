Man shot, critically injured in downtown Wichita

Shooting in downtown Wichita
Shooting in downtown Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man in his late teens or early 20s is in critical condition after what Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan called a targeted shooting in an especially busy area of downtown Wichita, near 3rd and Broadway.

Police said this started about 3:15 p.m. when the man, driving a car, was hot. Other people were in that car with the man and ran after the shooting, leaving him behind, police said.

Chief Sullivan said from what officers can tell, the man was shot from inside the car. The investigation into what happened continues. As of early Monday evening, the search for the shooter continued. Sullivan addressed the yet-to-be-identified person responsible.

“We’ve got a lot of visual evidence, we’re going to be gathering more,” Sullivan said. ”We’ve got a lot more witnesses. So, you know who you are, you know what you did. You can come to us or eventually, we’ll be coming to you.”

A shooting reported from the area near Central and Market, in downtown Wichita left one person with critical injuries. The call prompted a strong police and emergency response.

Sedgwick County 911 fielded the first emergency call to report the shooting at about 3:17 p.m. Near the scene, 12 News observed several police vehicles throughout the area and crime-scene tape blocking off a perimeter stretched across the intersection of 3rd and Broadway.

As the heavy police response continues, those who can should avoid an area between Central and 3rd and approximately from Market to Broadway.

