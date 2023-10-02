Man shot in downtown Wichita dies, suspect arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Oct. 3: Wichita police said Tuesday that the victim in Monday’s shooting downtown has died. They identified the 18-year-old as Jaqualen Dupree of Wichita.

Another 18-year-old, who was not named by police, was arrested for second-degree murder. Jail records show 18-year-old Tyshon Jacques was booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the case. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Wichita police arrested Tyshon Jacques on the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Jaqualen Dupree. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, police said a 911 caller reported seeing a slow-moving vehicle hit a pole, followed by several people exiting the vehicle and running in different directions.

Officers found Dupree, who had been driving, unconscious inside the car with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was hospitalized in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine what led up to the shooting.

Update: A man in his late teens or early 20s is in critical condition after what Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan called a targeted shooting in an especially busy area of downtown Wichita, near 3rd and Broadway.

Police said this started about 3:15 p.m. when the man, driving a car, was shot. Other people were in that car with the man and ran after the shooting, leaving him behind, police said.

Chief Sullivan said from what officers can tell, the man was shot from inside the car. The investigation into what happened continues. As of early Monday evening, the search for the shooter continued. Sullivan addressed the yet-to-be-identified person responsible.

“We’ve got a lot of visual evidence, we’re going to be gathering more,” Sullivan said. ”We’ve got a lot more witnesses. So, you know who you are, you know what you did. You can come to us or eventually, we’ll be coming to you.”

A shooting reported from the area near Central and Market, in downtown Wichita left one person with critical injuries. The call prompted a strong police and emergency response.

Sedgwick County 911 fielded the first emergency call to report the shooting at about 3:17 p.m. Near the scene, 12 News observed several police vehicles throughout the area and crime-scene tape blocking off a perimeter stretched across the intersection of 3rd and Broadway.

As the heavy police response continues, those who can should avoid an area between Central and 3rd and approximately from Market to Broadway.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com