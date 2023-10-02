Marion police chief resigns amid fallout from raids

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching two months following raids on the community’s newspaper, the newspaper owner’s home and the home of the town’s vice mayor, Marion’s police chief has resigned. Marion City Councilmember Jerry Kline confirmed Police Chief Gideon Cody’s resignation. effective immediately.

Kline confirmed Marion Police Officer Zach Hudlin will lead the police department, at least on an interim basis.

