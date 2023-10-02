Pets killed in Hutchinson house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department battled a house fire in the 200 block of N. Waldron Monday morning.

The fire happened just before 9 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the single-story home. An interior attack was stymied but high heat and zero visibility until the fire was located in the kitchen.

Crews searched the home and found several pets -- only two survived.

The home sustained severe damage. Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

