Riverfest 2024 poster contest begins Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The poster contest for the 2024 Riverfest begins today for people 18 and older.

Contestants must submit a comprehensive layout of an original poster and button design that reflects the theme “Discover. Celebrate. Riverfest!”

Entry forms are available online at https://www.wichitariverfest.com/poster.

Entries are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. Entries must be submitted to Wichita Festivals, Inc., 444 E. William, Wichita, KS 67202. The winner will be announced in a ceremony at Emprise Bank on N. Broadway on Dec. 12.

