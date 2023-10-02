Strong cold front coming to Kansas may spark strong to severe storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a warm start to the week with wake-up temperatures in the 60s, and the heat wave rolls on this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s keep us fifteen degrees above average for early October, and if Wichita climbs to 95 degrees it will tie the record high from 2006.

Showers and storms are possible over western Kansas later today and tonight, but the main event will take place tomorrow. A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas on Tuesday setting the stage for both showers/storms, and a significant cool-down. Expect the main line of storms to form over western and central Kansas during the afternoon and arrive in the Wichita area during the evening.

Some of the storms, especially along and east of I-135 will be severe. The main concern is large hail and damaging wind gusts followed by pockets of heavy rain, and perhaps an isolated tornado or two.

A second cold front is expected later this week, and while no rain is expected with its passage, even cooler temperatures are likely. Highs in the 70s will fall into the 60s while overnight temperatures tumble into the 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy; evening/overnight storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 88.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 79. Mostly cloudy, cooler.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 80. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 50. High: 71. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Sat: Low: 41. High: 70. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 74. Sunny.

