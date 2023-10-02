Thomas Gentile out as head of Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems announced Monday that Thomas C. Gentile III has resigned as a member of the board of directors, effective Sept. 30, 2023. Patrick M. Shanahan has been appointed interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Shanahan succeeds Gentile as President and Chief Executive Officer. Spirit’s board of directors will conduct a search to identify a new CEO.

Shanahan served as the 33rd Deputy Secretary of Defense, where he helped lead the development of key Department of Defense policies and strategies.

Mr. Shanahan served at The Boeing Company for more than three decades, including several senior vice president roles.

