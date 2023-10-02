Weather Alert Day - Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorms, including the risk of some severe weather, look to be increasing on Tuesday as a cold front moves closer to Kansas. The risk of some hail, high wind, and locally heavy rain will show up during the afternoon in central Kansas, then spread southeast into the evening. Wichita should have storms in the 7-10pm time frame.

We are also headed toward a nice cool down that will make it feel more like October. Highs Tuesday will range from the 70s in western Kansas to mid 80s central and east. The wind will remain quite gusty ahead of the front (out of the south).

As the storms wind down late Tuesday night, clouds will remain as the cool air continues to settle in.

Much of the state will have highs in the 70s Wednesday, and it should get even cooler at the end of the week, with some 60s likely by Friday. Sadly, rain potential drops off drastically after Wednesday morning, so don’t look for much moisture in the extended forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered late day and evening storms.. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 86

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms ending late. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 62.

Wed: High: 77 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 55 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 48 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 41 Sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 42 Sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 48 Sunny.

