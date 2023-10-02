Week of Oct. 2: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on entry-level positions.

MONDAY: Direct Support Professional-Full Time | Starkey Inc. | Wichita | $15 - $18.50 | Qualifications: •Valid Driver’s license •17 years of age •Pass background check •Availability for 2-3 weeks of paid training M-F 8:30am-5:00pm | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12666688 | Benefits Include: •Paid Time Off, Paid Training, Holiday Pay, Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance, CNA/CMA Tuition Assistance, and YMCA Membership Discount. | Starkey Inc. has 7 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Residential Behavioral Health Specialist | Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas | Wichita | $15 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma •1 year of post-secondary education or equivalent experience in the human service field | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12694167 | Benefits Include: •401K and Employer Match, Medical/Dental/Vision/Life Insurance, Accidental Plan, Short Term Disability, Vacation Pay, Sick Pay, Holiday Pay. | HumanKind Ministries, Inc. has 2 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: SOC Analyst I | Novacoast | Wichita | $16 - $20 | Qualifications: •1-3 years of experience in a technical support role •Must be able to pass a background check prior to hire •Must be willing to work any of the 3 shifts | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12633153 | Benefits Include: •Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas has 17 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Customer Service Representative | Marriott International Wichita Engagement Center | Wichita | $15 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or GED •18 years or older | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12361819 | Benefits Include: •Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance, 401K, PTO, Retirement Savings Account, Tuition Reimbursement, and Travel Discounts.| Marriott International Wichita Engagement Center has no additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Driver | St. Francis Ministries | Wichita | $15.21 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma • Must be 21 years of age • Must pass a drug screen, MVR, KBI, Child Abuse and Neglect Central Registry Clearance Check and an Adult registry check FBI Fingerprint check | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12661331 | Benefits Include: •401K, Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance, Flexible Spending Account, Life Insurance, PTO, Tuition Reimbursement. | St. Francis Ministries has 19 additional jobs posted on KANSASWORKS.

