Wichita man sentenced to nearly 70 years for sexually assaulting teen
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man convicted of sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook faces nearly 70 years in prison. Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court, a judge sentenced 31-year-old Donquez Jones to 818 months (68 years, two months) in prison.
On July 31, a jury convicted Jones of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the crime happened in March of 2015.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com