Wichita man sentenced to nearly 70 years for sexually assaulting teen

On July 31st, a Sedgwick County jury convicted him of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy,...
On July 31st, a Sedgwick County jury convicted him of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.(Heilman, Matthew | Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man convicted of sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook faces nearly 70 years in prison. Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court, a judge sentenced 31-year-old Donquez Jones to 818 months (68 years, two months) in prison.

On July 31, a jury convicted Jones of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the crime happened in March of 2015.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is seriously injured and two others have minor...
UPDATE: 4 injured in rollover crash involving WPD cruiser
Strong to severe storms are possible across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Strong cold front coming to Kansas may spark strong to severe storms
Brice Kasting
KHP: Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in McPherson County
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman dies in Reno County semi crash
Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Spirit AeroSystems)
Thomas Gentile out as head of Spirit AeroSystems

Latest News

Shooting in downtown Wichita
1 shot, critically injured in downtown Wichita
House fire in Hutchinson.
Pets killed in Hutchinson house fire
Eye on Health October 2nd - Part 3
Eye on Health October 2nd - Part 2