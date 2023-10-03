‘90′s Rock in the Park’ concert canceled at Riverfront Stadium
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced on Tuesday that the “90′s Rock in the Park” concert scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
The concert was set to take place at Riverfront Stadium.
The Wind Surge said ticketholders will be refunded for their purchases.
