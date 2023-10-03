Couple finds lasting love at Renaissance Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Many people attended the final day of the Renaissance Festival at Sedgwick County Park.

It’s a bi-annual event that showcases jousting, knights, and more.

We met with one couple that’s been there since the beginning.

While many come out for the highland games, dragons, royal rogues, this couple found something even better.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com